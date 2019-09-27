Lagniappe is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Intermarine and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Lagniappe measures 41.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 8.57 feet.

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels.

Performance and Capabilities

Lagniappe has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Lagniappe has a fuel capacity of 43,528 litres, and a water capacity of 6,056 litres.

Accommodation

Lagniappe accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.