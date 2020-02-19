Lalika is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Lalika is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Lalika measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lalika has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Lalika also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lalika has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lalika has a fuel capacity of 22,300 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Lalika accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lalika has a hull NB of B 011.

Lalika flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.