We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 26.21m
Year 2008
LaLouise
2008|
Motor Yacht
LaLouise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
LaLouise measures 26.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.71 feet and a beam of 6.22 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes.
LaLouise has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
LaLouise has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
LaLouise accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
LaLouise is MCA compliant
LaLouise is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.