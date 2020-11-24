LaLouise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

LaLouise measures 26.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.71 feet and a beam of 6.22 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes.

LaLouise has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

LaLouise has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

LaLouise accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

LaLouise is MCA compliant

LaLouise is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.