Lammouche is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Lammouche measures 42.67 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lammouche has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Lammouche also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Lammouche has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lammouche has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lammouche accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lammouche has a hull NB of 102.