Lana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lana measures 107 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 15.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Benetti.

Lana also features naval architecture by Pierluigi Ausonio and Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lana has a top speed of 18.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lana measures 107 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 15.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Benetti.

Lana also features naval architecture by Pierluigi Ausonio and Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lana has a top speed of 18.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lana has a fuel capacity of 300,000 litres, and a water capacity of 69,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lana accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 32 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lana has a hull NB of FB 277.

Lana is a Lloyds/Compliance LY3 class yacht.