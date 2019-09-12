Read online now
Length 30.95m
Year 2002

L&L

2002

|

Motor Yacht

L&L is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .

Design

L&L measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

L&L has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

L&L also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

L&L has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Other Specifications

L&L has a hull NB of 30/03.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.76m

crew:

-

draft:

2.26m
