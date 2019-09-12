We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
L&L
2002|
Motor Yacht
L&L is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .
Design
L&L measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.
L&L has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
L&L also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
L&L has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
L&L has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
L&L has a hull NB of 30/03.