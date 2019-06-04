Length 35.7m
Year 2017
Laniakea
2017|
Motor Yacht
Laniakea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Su Marine in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.
Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.
Design
Laniakea measures 35.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.
Laniakea has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Taka Yacht Design.
Laniakea also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Laniakea has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Laniakea has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
Accommodation
Laniakea accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.