Laniakea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Su Marine in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

Laniakea measures 35.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Laniakea has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Taka Yacht Design.

Laniakea also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Laniakea has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Laniakea has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Laniakea accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.