Length 30m
Year 2010

Lara

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Lara is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Peri Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Lara measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Lara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Lara is a semi-custom Peri 29 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 29 semi-custom model include: Peri 297, Peri 296, Ozone, Quantum, Bibich, Quasar, Mitsi.

Performance and Capabilities

Lara has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Lara accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.44m

crew:

5

draft:

1.7m
