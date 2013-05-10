We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lara
1991|
Motor Yacht
Lara is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Delta Marine.
Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.
Design
Lara measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.
Lara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.
Her interior design is by Stabbert Maritime.
Lara also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Lara has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Lara accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.