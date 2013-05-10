Lara is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Lara measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Lara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Stabbert Maritime.

Lara also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Lara has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lara accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.