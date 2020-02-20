The 57.70 metre Feadship superyacht Larisa was designed and built for experienced owners in 2013, featuring distinctive signature lines supported by a straight knuckle running from bow to stern. Larisa reflects a new era of bygone Feadship style with contemporary twists, cutting-edge amenities and world-class engineering from De Voogt Naval Architects.

The interior of Larissa is the result of a three year design journey undertaken by London studio Bannenberg & Rowell. Going from Greece, Italy, the Riviera and the Byzantine Empire, her interior blends historic cultures and creates an idyllic atmosphere throughout the spacious interior. Her circular dining area on the bridge deck aft is a notable space, with round doors to the aft deck side sliding open to bring guests from the interior to the exterior seamlessly.

The use of glass in the side of the stairways to port and starboard adds to the very open feel, which is further accentuated by the exceptionally low bulwarks. Another of the highlights of Larisa is a first for Feadship. The inboard balcony in the owners’ lounge on the main deck is easily accessible without the assistance of crew via pushbutton control doors. With accommodation for 8 guests, this is a spacious yacht designed to cruise the world’s waters in comfort and style with a range of superyacht toys in the garage for fun on and under the water, wherever you may be.