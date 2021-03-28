Lars
2012|
Motor Yacht
Lars is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Stemat Marine Services, in the Netherlands.
Design
Lars measures 36.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes.
Lars has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Lars has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Lars is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Stemat Marine Services, in the Netherlands.
Design
Lars measures 36.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes.
Lars has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Lars has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Lars has a fuel capacity of 76,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.
Accommodation
Lars accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lars is MCA compliant
Lars is a BV class yacht.