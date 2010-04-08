Las Brisas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Las Brisas measures 29.08 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 6.68 feet.

Las Brisas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Las Brisas has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Las Brisas has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 440 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Las Brisas accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Las Brisas is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.