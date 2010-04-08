We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Las Brisas
2002|
Motor Yacht
Las Brisas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Las Brisas measures 29.08 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 6.68 feet.
Las Brisas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Las Brisas has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Las Brisas has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
She also has a range of 440 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Las Brisas accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Las Brisas is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.