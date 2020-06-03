Read online now
Length 33.2m
Year 1971

Las Brisas Delta

1971

Motor Yacht

Las Brisas Delta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Las Brisas Delta measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Las Brisas Delta has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Las Brisas Delta also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

80 10 70

speed:

cabins:

beam:

9m

crew:

draft:

2.4m
