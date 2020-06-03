We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 33.2m
Year 1971
Las Brisas Delta
Motor Yacht
Las Brisas Delta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Las Brisas Delta measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.
Las Brisas Delta has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Las Brisas Delta also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .