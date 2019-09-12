Las Morochas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Custom Line .

Design

Las Morochas measures 32.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.74 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Las Morochas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Las Morochas also features naval architecture by Advanced Yacht Technology.

Performance and Capabilities

Las Morochas has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Las Morochas has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Las Morochas accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Las Morochas has a hull NB of N33/11.

Las Morochas flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.