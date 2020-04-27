Last Call is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2000.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Last Call measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Last Call has a cruising speed of 16000.00 knots.

Last Call has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Last Call accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.