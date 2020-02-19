Latiko is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Latiko measures 45.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet.

Latiko has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Latiko also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Latiko has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Latiko accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Latiko has a hull NB of BV 019.