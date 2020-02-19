Luxury motor yacht Latinou, built in 2008 by Italian shipyard Benetti, is a full displacement superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture and interior design by Benetti and exterior design by Stefano Natucci. This twin screw yacht measures 52 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Latinou has a layout designed to highlight lounge and dining area that vary from large formal dining rooms inside, to alfresco tables and lounges on the outside decks. An elevator services all five levels of the vessel.

Her French owner was heavily involved with the build of Latinou; ensuring personal touches abound on this luxury yacht. The interior décor is a contemporary art deco which aims to conjure up images of classic 1920s and 30s ocean liners. Adding modern touches are elements of stainless steel, engraved glass, sting-ray skin and fine leather. Huge amounts of cherry wood panelling, marble and crystal also feature heavily.

The main deck boasts a galley, owner’s suite and main saloon while a second saloon with games table, bar and lounge area sits on the upper deck.

Up on the flydeck can be found a setting of sun loungers and sunpads for hot summer days while the beauty salon way below on the bottom deck adds an extra degree of pampering. The sundeck boasts a hot tub, teppanyaki bar and a round table for 12 guests.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; a VIP cabin; two Queen suites; one double cabin; and one twin cabin. The master suite features its own private balcony and panoramic ocean views. The lower deck hosts a wine cellar, baggage room and a laundry.

Luxury yacht Latinou is powered by two Caterpillar 3512B DITA engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 16 knots. She can achieve a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 15 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Latinou is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 15 knots while her crew of 13 under the direction of Captain Jean Dumarais ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, wakeboards, waterskis and inflatables.

Latinou cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season.