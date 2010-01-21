Read online now
Length 52.8m
Year 1973

1973

Motor Yacht

Latitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Hitzler Werft and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Latitude measures 52.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 11 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 734 tonnes.

Latitude has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hitzler Werft.

Latitude also features naval architecture by Hitzler Werft.

Performance and Capabilities

Latitude has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

Latitude has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Latitude has a fuel capacity of 242,266 litres, and a water capacity of 140,060 litres.

Accommodation

Latitude accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Latitude has a hull NB of 736.

Build Team

12
12.5Kn

6

11m

12

3.9m
