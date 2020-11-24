Lauderdale Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Lauderdale Lady measures 24.3 metres in length and has a beam of 5.61 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lauderdale Lady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lauderdale Lady has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Lauderdale Lady has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 251 litres.

Accommodation

Lauderdale Lady accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.