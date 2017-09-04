Length 32.92m
Year 2008
Laura
2008|
Motor Yacht
Laura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Laura measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.
Laura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Laura has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.
Laura has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Accommodation
Laura accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Laura flies the flag of Italian.