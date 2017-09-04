Read online now
Length 32.92m
Year 2008

Laura

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Laura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Laura measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Laura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Laura has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.

Laura has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Laura accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Laura flies the flag of Italian.

Build Team

