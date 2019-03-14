Laura M is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 1995.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Laura M measures 24.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.16 feet and a beam of 5.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 78 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Laura M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Laura M also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Laura M has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Laura M has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Laura M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Laura M is an AB class yacht.