Laura M
1991|
Motor Yacht
Laura M is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 1995.
Design
Laura M measures 24.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.16 feet and a beam of 5.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 78 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Laura M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Laura M also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Laura M has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.
Laura M has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Laura M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Laura M is an AB class yacht.