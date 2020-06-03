Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.2m
Year 1989

Laura Z

1989

|

Motor Yacht

Laura Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Tecnomarine.

Design

Laura Z measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 211 tonnes.

Laura Z has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.

Laura Z also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

Laura Z has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Laura Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Tecnomarine.

Design

Laura Z measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 211 tonnes.

Laura Z has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.

Laura Z also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

Laura Z has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Laura Z has a fuel capacity of 29,550 litres, and a water capacity of 10,560 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Laura Z accommodates up to 15 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Laura Z has a hull NB of 156.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

15
80 10 70

speed:

32Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

7.3m

crew:

5

draft:

2.9m
Other Tecnomarine yachts
Related News