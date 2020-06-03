We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Laura Z
1989|
Motor Yacht
Laura Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Tecnomarine.
Design
Laura Z measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 211 tonnes.
Laura Z has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.
Laura Z also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.
Performance and Capabilities
Laura Z has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Laura Z has a fuel capacity of 29,550 litres, and a water capacity of 10,560 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Laura Z accommodates up to 15 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Laura Z has a hull NB of 156.