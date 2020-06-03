Lauran
1998|
Sail Yacht
Lauran is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Heli Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Lauran measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Lauran has a steel hull with a steel / teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by USCS d.o.o..
Her interior design is by Nesactium Design Studio.
Lauran also features naval architecture by USCS d.o.o..
Performance and Capabilities
Lauran has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Lauran has a fuel capacity of 18,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lauran accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lauran has a hull NB of 1.
Lauran is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.