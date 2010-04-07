Laurel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Delta Marine in Seattle Wa, United States.

Laurel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Delta Marine in Seattle Wa, United States.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Laurel measures 73.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.66 metres and a beam of 12.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,595 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Laurel has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Laurel also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Laurel has a top speed of 18.60 knots and a cruising speed of 16.80 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Laurel has a fuel capacity of 173,307 litres, and a water capacity of 41,640 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Laurel accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Laurel is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 236001.

Laurel is a LR class yacht.