Luxury motor yacht Lauren L is an impressively spacious and exceptionally serviced superyacht built in 2002 by German company Cassens-Werft. With a steel hull and superstructure, the motor yacht features interior and exterior design by Alpha Marine. Formally known as Sun Bay II and Constellation, she measures 90 metres and can accommodate up to 40 guests.

Lauren L started life as a 100-passenger cruise vessel. She was purchased by Russian oil magnate Mikhail Khodorkovsky to be used as a floating headquarters though she never actually was. The late Andreas Liveras re-named her Lauren L and completely converted her adding a large master suite and spa as well as moving the helicopter pad to the fore deck so that tenders could be stored on the bridge deck aft.

The motor yacht can accommodate parties of up to 150 and cruises comfortably at 14 knots. A crew of 31 is available to ensure the needs of all guests are met during yacht charters. Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, she is a top charter yacht for luxury family holidays, corporate groups or as a conference venue.

Amongst her 20 cabins are eight double staterooms each with en suite and salon; 10 double/twin suites with en suite and saloon; a 100-square-metre master suite with dressing room, bathroom, separate Jacuzzi and salon; and a double VIP suite with walk-in-wardrobes, bathroom and salon.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, Lauren L features a helipad, Lido Bar and beauty centre including Jacuzzi, sauna, Steam room, Gym, Aromatherapy, Relaxation Room with aquarium, Hair & Nail Saloon and Massage Room among her extensive list of amenities. You will also find onboard a spacious conference room, library, conference centre and formal dining room.

Lauren L is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include water skis, Jet Skis, windsurfing, tubsters, wake boards, thrashers, bananas, fly fishing equipment, a water sledge, diving equipment, sport shooting equipment, two Solemar B28 offshore tenders, and a Sea Doo Bombardier 200 horse power speed boat. There is also a Bauer dive compressor on board.

For entertainment back on the yacht deck, Lauren L carries a collection of board games and features a digital television with over 50 satellite channels, digital on-demand services with at least 600 movies and 10,000 songs, while every cabin also includes a digital TFT television set and a personal computer with full internet services.

The vessel calls the port of Monaco home during the summer but docks in the Caribbean in the winter. In the summer months the motor yacht sails the West Mediterranean, covering the Riviera, Corsica and Sardinia. Winter sees her sailing the Caribbean, covering the Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands.