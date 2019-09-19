We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lavina
2007|
Motor Yacht
Lavina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .
Design
Lavina measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Lavina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Lavina also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Lavina has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lavina has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Lavina has a hull NB of 30/17.