Laziza is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Laziza measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet.

Laziza has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Laziza has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Laziza accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.