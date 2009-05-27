Lazy Me is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Lazy Me is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Lazy Me measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.36 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres.

Lazy Me has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Her interior design is by Carlo Paladini.

Lazy Me also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects and Cantieri di Pisa.

Model

Lazy Me is a semi-custom Akhir 135 model.

The Akhir 135 series presents a range of 41 metre motor yachts built with a composite hull and superstructure to ABS classification. Naval architecture and interior design is the work of Cantieri di Pisa while exterior design is from the sketch book of Carlo Galeazzi who was given the task of refreshing the entire Akhir range. A tri-deck luxury vessel, each Akhir 135 semi-custom design is composed of a fly deck, main deck, and lower deck. The line keeps all the hallmarks of the Italian shipyard’s iconic Akhir range along with some new features including the stylish double staircase in the main salon.

Other yachts based on this Akhir 135 semi-custom model include: Blink.

Performance and Capabilities

Lazy Me has a top speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lazy Me has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,740 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lazy Me accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lazy Me has a hull NB of 686.

Lazy Me is an ABS class yacht.