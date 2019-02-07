Lazy Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Lazy Z measures 51.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 638 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lazy Z has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.

Lazy Z also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Lazy Z has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lazy Z has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lazy Z has a fuel capacity of 111,600 litres, and a water capacity of 27,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lazy Z accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lazy Z has a hull NB of Y501.

Lazy Z is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.