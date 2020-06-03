Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 35.59m
Year 2008

Lazzara 116-12

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Lazzara 116-12 measures 35.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres.

Lazzara 116-12 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara 116-12 also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 116 semi-custom model include: Le Bon Joujou, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Lazzara 116-12 measures 35.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres.

Lazzara 116-12 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara 116-12 also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 116 semi-custom model include: Le Bon Joujou, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Lazzara 116-12 has a fuel capacity of 16,280 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Lazzara 116-12 accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lazzara 116-12 has a hull NB of 116-12.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.04m

crew:

2

draft:

1.68m
Other Lazzara yachts
Related News