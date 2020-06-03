Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Lazzara 116-12 measures 35.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres.

Lazzara 116-12 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara 116-12 also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Lazzara 116-12 is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 116 semi-custom model include: Le Bon Joujou, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Lazzara 116-12 has a fuel capacity of 16,280 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Lazzara 116-12 accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lazzara 116-12 has a hull NB of 116-12.