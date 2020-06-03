Le Bon Joujou is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lazzara Yachts in Tampa, FL, United States.

Le Bon Joujou is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lazzara Yachts in Tampa, FL, United States.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Le Bon Joujou measures 35.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres.

Le Bon Joujou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Le Bon Joujou also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Le Bon Joujou is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 116 semi-custom model include: Lazzara 116-12, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Bon Joujou has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Le Bon Joujou has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Other Specifications

Le Bon Joujou has a hull NB of 116-14.