Le Grand Bleu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Bremer Vulkan in Vegesack, Germany and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Le Grand Bleu measures 112.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 metres and a beam of 17.68 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 5,556 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Le Grand Bleu has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Kusch Yachts.

For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Le Grand Bleu also features naval architecture by Kusch Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Grand Bleu has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Le Grand Bleu accommodates up to 20 guests . She also houses room for up to 35 crew members.

Other Specifications

Le Grand Bleu is MCA compliant

Le Grand Bleu is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.