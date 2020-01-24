Le Grand Bleu
2000|
Motor Yacht
Le Grand Bleu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Bremer Vulkan in Vegesack, Germany and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Le Grand Bleu measures 112.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 metres and a beam of 17.68 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 5,556 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Le Grand Bleu has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Kusch Yachts.
For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.
Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.
Le Grand Bleu also features naval architecture by Kusch Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Le Grand Bleu has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Le Grand Bleu accommodates up to 20 guests . She also houses room for up to 35 crew members.
Other Specifications
Le Grand Bleu is MCA compliant
Le Grand Bleu is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.