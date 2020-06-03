Le Kir Royal is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Van Den Akken and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Le Kir Royal measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 144 tonnes.

Le Kir Royal has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Kir Royal has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Le Kir Royal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Le Kir Royal is MCA compliant

Le Kir Royal is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of British.