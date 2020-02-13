Le Mirage is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

Le Mirage is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Le Mirage measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 6.24 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Le Mirage has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Le Mirage also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Mirage has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Le Mirage has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Le Mirage accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Le Mirage has a hull NB of FB079.

Le Mirage is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.