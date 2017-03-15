Le Must is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Le Must measures 32.68 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 130 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Must has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Le Must has a fuel capacity of 16,150 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Le Must accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.