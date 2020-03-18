Le Reve is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Le Reve measures 33.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Le Reve has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Le Reve also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Reve has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Le Reve is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Le Reve measures 33.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Le Reve has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Le Reve also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Reve has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Le Reve has a fuel capacity of 16,280 litres, and a water capacity of 2,270 litres.

Accommodation

Le Reve accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Le Reve is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 110-08.

Le Reve is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.