Le Volpi
2008|
Motor Yacht
Le Volpi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Le Volpi measures 33.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 7.39 metres.
Le Volpi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Le Volpi also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Le Volpi is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Black and White, Sunseeker 34 #10, Natali of Monaco, Jiva, Arabella II, Ira.
Performance and Capabilities
Le Volpi has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Le Volpi has a fuel capacity of 19,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Le Volpi accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Le Volpi is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 40208110.