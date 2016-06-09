We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Le Volpi
2010|
Motor Yacht
Le Volpi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Le Volpi measures 36.62 feet in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.
Le Volpi also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Le Volpi is a semi-custom Predator 130 model.
Other yachts based on this Predator 130 semi-custom model include: Never Say Never.
Performance and Capabilities
Le Volpi has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v4000 m90 diesel mtu engines
Le Volpi has a fuel capacity of 27,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,228 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Le Volpi accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Le Volpi is MCA compliant
Le Volpi is a LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.