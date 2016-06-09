Le Volpi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Le Volpi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Le Volpi measures 36.62 feet in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

Le Volpi also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Le Volpi is a semi-custom Predator 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 130 semi-custom model include: Never Say Never.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Volpi has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v4000 m90 diesel mtu engines.

Le Volpi has a fuel capacity of 27,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,228 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Le Volpi accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Le Volpi is MCA compliant

Le Volpi is a LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.