Lea
1973|
Motor Yacht
Lea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.
Design
Lea measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.
Lea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Lea also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.
Performance and Capabilities
Lea has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lea has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lea accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.