Lea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Design

Lea measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Lea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Lea also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Performance and Capabilities

Lea has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lea has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lea accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.