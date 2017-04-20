Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 48.5m
Year 1973

Lea

1973

|

Motor Yacht

Lea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Design

Lea measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Lea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Lea also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Performance and Capabilities

Lea has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Design

Lea measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Lea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Lea also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Performance and Capabilities

Lea has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lea has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lea accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

8.64m

crew:

12

draft:

3m
Other Anastassiades & Tsortanides yacht
Related News