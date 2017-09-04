Read online now
Length 28.02m
Year 2007

Leading Fearlessly

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Leading Fearlessly is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Leading Fearlessly measures 28.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Leading Fearlessly has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Leading Fearlessly is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Leading Fearlessly has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines

Leading Fearlessly has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Leading Fearlessly accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Leading Fearlessly flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

