Motor yacht Leander G is an impressive and luxurious superyacht that offers sumptuous accommodation for twelve guests in ten elegantly styled suites, staterooms and cabins. Superyacht Leader G is run by an efficient and expertly trained crew headed by Captain Jules Cope and has a wide array of spacious saloons, well-appointed deck areas and incredible amenities. Built in 1992 at German shipyard Peene Werft, 75 metre Leander G has a maximum speed of eighteen knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots, making her a fantastic charter vessel for family vacations, group holidays or one-off corporate functions.

Leander G’s accommodations are as elegant as they are comfortable and inviting. Like the rest of Leander G, her master suite mixes rich styling with incredible luxury. It starts with the study where a bookcase filled with leather bound classics slides open to reveal a TV, DVD and CD music system and a sturdy writing desk, exquisite model ships and paintings with a nautical theme combine to reinforce the lavish tones. Through a hidden sliding door lies the master bedroom with its king-size bed with a wide screen plasma TV and hidden DVD and surround sound system mounted opposite. Five large windows offer panoramic views port and starboard, while entrances to the dressing room and bathroom flank the TV, the latter features both a large bath and walk in shower. The suite is accentuated by large mirrors and windows over the bathroom’s starboard side flood the entire area with natural light. The second stateroom holds a king-size bed in a spacious bedroom area which adjoins with a living room and study. The TV, DVD and CD surround sound system are hidden behind a sliding cabinet while the ample bathroom contains both a tub and a walk in shower. Four large port side windows provide impressive views and an abundance of natural light. In addition, Leander G also has three double guest cabins and five twin guest cabins.

Leander G’s main saloon provides incredible relaxation: windows on the stern, port and starboard allow natural light to flood the room, a perfect complement to the soft yellow and cream décor. Balanced by dark wood furnishings and dramatic maritime oil paintings, other amenities of this lovely room include a grand piano, a collection of several hundred DVD’s, a stairway leading to the guest cabins below and large sliding glass doors which open onto the aft deck and offer panoramic views. The dining room as well is exceptionally well lit by its large port and starboard windows, and dramatically accented by its marble effect pillars which surround the room and match perfectly the marble effect table which easily accommodates up to 20 diners. The dining room ceiling has been designed to give the impression of looking through skylights onto a faintly clouded blue sky, while an entire wall is devoted to a gorgeous nautical painting with mythical inspirations. The observation room offers breath-taking 180 degree views as well as an area to relax in front of the TV, entertain friends or work at a desk. Large double glass doors lead from the bar on the Jacuzzi deck and a capacious dining table is accompanied by two smaller versions for a more intimate dining experience. The pool deck, with flow pool, offers panoramic views from the stern as well as shaded tables, sun bed and comfortable loungers. The well-maintained teak decking and varnished teak handrails throughout are as beautiful to the eye as they feel beneath the feet.

Leander G’s other notable amenities include a gymnasium with rowing machine, cycling machine, weights bench, stretching bar, a range of yoga and exercise DVD’s, a sauna with adjacent shower and an adjoining dive room.

Leander G’s toys and tenders include three wave runners, water skis, three windsurfers, three kneeboards, two four metre laser sailing dinghies, two sets of tows, scuba gear with a compressor and fishing equipments as well as six tenders including a thirty two foot custom tender, one eighteen foot and one twenty foot Ribtec semi-rigid and one eighteen foot and one twenty foot RIB.

Leander G is available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer season and the Caribbean and the Bahamas during the winter season.