Ellix Too is a 47.50m ISA 470 motor yacht built in 2004 by Italian shipyard ISA. Walter Franchini Architetto is responsible for her contemporary exterior and interior design.

This sleek motor yacht has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 8.90m and a 2.70m draft. Her stunning interior offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six suites and is capable of carrying up to nine crew members onboard.

This ISA 470 yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. Ellix Too is built to comply to MCA and LR standards.

Ellix Too can reach a top speed of 17 knots from her twin MTU engines and has a range of 4740 nautical miles from her 68000-litre fuel tanks.



Model ISA 470

The ISA 470 series presents a range of 47.5 metre motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Each vessel is built to Lloyd’s classification and is fully MCA and RINA compliant. The concept and naval architecture is from the team at ISA yachts, while the exterior design is the work of Walter Franchini. A four-deck luxury vessel, each ISA 470 semi-custom design is composed of a sundeck, upper deck, main deck and lower deck. The line boasts curving exterior lines and surfaces that set it apart from the company’s other series yachts.

