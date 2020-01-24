Legacy is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Perini Navi.

Legacy is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Legacy measures 48.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.71 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 309 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Legacy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Legacy also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Legacy has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Legacy has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,100 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Legacy accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Legacy has a hull NB of C.2007.

Legacy is an A.B.S. A1 Yachting Service + AMS + ABCU class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.