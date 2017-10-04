Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by IHC Verschure in Amsterdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Legend measures 77.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.40 metres and a beam of 13.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,407 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Legend has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by John Misiag Design.

Legend also features naval architecture by IHC Verschure and M.E. Consulting.

Performance and Capabilities

Legend has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by IHC Verschure in Amsterdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Legend measures 77.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.40 metres and a beam of 13.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,407 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Legend has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by John Misiag Design.

Legend also features naval architecture by IHC Verschure and M.E. Consulting.

Performance and Capabilities

Legend has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Legend has a fuel capacity of 466,000 litres, and a water capacity of 185,000 litres.

She also has a range of 16,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Legend accommodates up to 26 guests in 13 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Legend is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 819.

Legend is a BV/(RS) - Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.