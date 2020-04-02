Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

Design

Legend measures 25.82 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Legend has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Legend also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Legend has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Legend has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Legend accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Legend has a hull NB of BL01.

Legend is a CE design Cat. A class yacht.