Legenda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2016.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Legenda measures 41.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.
Legenda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Legenda also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Legenda has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Legenda has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.
She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Legenda accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Legenda has a hull NB of C 18/6.