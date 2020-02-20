Legenda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Legenda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Legenda measures 41.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Legenda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Legenda also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Legenda has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Legenda has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Legenda accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Legenda has a hull NB of C 18/6.