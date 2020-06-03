Read online now
Length 36.6m
Year 2000

Legendary

2000

|

Motor Yacht

Legendary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Northcoast Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Legendary measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.6 metres and a beam of 25 metres.

Legendary has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Northcoast Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Legendary also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Legendary has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Legendary accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

25m

crew:

5

draft:

6.6m
