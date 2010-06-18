Leight Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Sun Coast and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Leight Star measures 42.67 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 7.14 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Leight Star has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Leight Star also features naval architecture by Sun Coast.

Performance and Capabilities

Leight Star has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Leight Star has a fuel capacity of 43,626 litres, and a water capacity of 9,228 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Leight Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Leight Star has a hull NB of 9.

Leight Star flies the flag of the USA.