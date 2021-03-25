Leila Lina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa, in Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Leila Lina measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Leila Lina has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Leila Lina accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.