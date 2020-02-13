Length 38m
Year 2017
Lejos 3
2017|
Motor Yacht
Lejos 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Lejos 3 measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 320 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Lejos 3 also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Accommodation
Lejos 3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.