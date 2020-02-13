Lejos 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti.

Design

Lejos 3 measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 320 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Lejos 3 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Accommodation

Lejos 3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.