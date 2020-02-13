Read online now
Length 38m
Year 2017

Lejos 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lejos 3 measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 320 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Lejos 3 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Accommodation

Lejos 3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

8.45m

crew:

7

draft:

2.08m
